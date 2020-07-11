Rotary Club of Aggieland hosting a 'clucking' good time

The Rotary Club will be hosting its Chicken Scratch Bingo, where people can purchase different bingo squares to win money.

BRYAN, Texas — The Rotary Club of Aggieland is raising money this weekend to fund its annual Thanksgiving Basket Project.

The organization will be hosting its Chicken Scratch Bingo, where people can purchase different bingo squares to win money. Chickens will be fed and whoever has the square the chicken does it's "business" on will win $2,000.

The money raised will be used to buy food for the Thanksgiving baskets, a service to the community the Rotary Club has been doing for more than 20 years. The club provides over 450 Turkeys with all the sides to feed a family of 10 in need in Brazos County

The club delivered nearly 500 baskets last year and are hoping to do more this year.

"With COVID-19, we are thinking that our turnout might be a little bit low, so we are hitting up as many organizations as we can that have the younger people feel safe going out," said Barbara Patterson, a member of Rotary Club of Aggieland.

People can purchase one square for $100 and three squares for $250.