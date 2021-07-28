One arrested after shooting at College Station park

One person was shot in the arm while people scattered during the gunfire.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station Police Department has released new details into a shooting that happened Tuesday night at John Crompton Park.

One person was shot in the arm and sent to the hospital. Several witnesses said they heard several shots and saw smoke from the gunfire. According to investigators, more than a dozen spent shell casings were found at an apartment complex across from the park.

Jairus Johnson, 21, was arrested after the shooting. He is charged with evading arrest, unlawful carrying of a weapon, tampering with evidence and possession of marijuana.

According to court documents, Johnson and another man were fighting on Twitter. Johnson is the ex-boyfriend of the other man's girlfriend and had tried to contact her. According to police, the two men were supposed to meet up to fight, but Johnson allegedly went to the complex across from the park and began shooting into a group of people playing basketball.

🚨Shootings near John Crompton Park in College Station🚨@KAGSnews

- Officials reported the shooting around 7:30 this evening.

- One person has been transported to the hospital.

- Witnesses say the heard and saw the smoke from the discharged weapon.

I will keep you updated! pic.twitter.com/6lAJpzDS7r — Jordan Adams (@Jordan_Adams4) July 28, 2021

As police were talking to witnesses at the scene, Johnson called the other man, and the other man allegedly tried to get Johnson to give up his location so the two could meet up and fight. Investigators said Johnson and the other man began texting back and forth, with Johnson allegedly texting at one time asking if the other man was "ready to die?"

Police said Johnson then gave up his location, and he was still at the apartment complex across the street. Officers said they confronted Johnson in the parking lot, who tried to run from them, but was caught within seconds. Johnson allegedly told police he would have been able to get away if he had not been wearing sandals.

Officers said they found Johnson had a gun with an extended magazine and it matched the description given by witnesses at the scene. Authorities said Johnson also matched the description of the man witnesses said was shooting towards the park at the group playing basketball.

Johnson allegedly told police he had nothing to do with the shooting and was not the person who shot into the crowd. Authorities said Johnson claimed his phone could have been cloned and he did not send the threatening texts. He allegedly admitted to deleting the message thread that he did have with the other man and that's why he is facing a charge of tampering with evidence.