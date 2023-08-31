American Heart Association recognizes St. Joseph Health with four awards

The awards are for how the Bryan and College Station locations have approached research and treatment of heart disease.

BRYAN, Texas — St. Joseph Health was recognized with four awards from the American Heart Association, according to a release from the organization.

The awards are for "demonstrating commitment to following up-to-date research-based guidelines for the treatment of heart disease". The St. Joseph Regional Hospital was awarded with Mission: Lifeline® NSTEMI Gold award and the Mission: Lifeline® STEMI Receiving Gold Plus award, while the College Station Hospital was awarded the Mission: Lifeline® NSTEMI Gold award and the Mission: Lifeline® Receiving Silver Plus award.

The Mission: Lifeline® initiative is a campaign championed by the American Heart Association to assist patients with high-risk heart issues and other life-threatening issues related to heart problems. Click here for more info on the initiative.

"St. Joseph Health is committed to improving care by adhering to the latest treatment guidelines and streamlining processes to ensure timely and proper care for heart attacks and strokes," said Kim Shaw, St. Joseph Health President and CEO in a press release. "The Mission: Lifeline program makes it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis, which translates to helping those in the Brazos Valley to experience longer, healthier lives."