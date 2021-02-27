United Way ready to support community impacted by winter storm

United Ways of Texas has created The United Way The Winter Weather Recovery Fund. The Brazos Valley will use funds raised to help local non-profits.

BRYAN, Texas — The winter storm from the other week left devastating impacts all over the state of Texas. It is another event in the past year that’s caused many Texans even more hardships. United Ways of Texas, including in the Brazos Valley, is stepping up to provide some relief.

"I think it caught some people off guard," said Alison Prince, the president and CEO of United Way of the Brazos Valley. "There are not a whole lot people can do to prepare for what we faced last week.”

People around the state are struggling with needs like food, water and shelter. Others need immediate financial assistance with repairs to their home, rent or paying utility bills. To help those in dire situations, United Ways of Texas has created The United Way The Winter Weather Recovery Fund.

“I’m always blown away by the kindness and compassion by our neighbors in the Brazos Valley," Prince said.

All the money that is raised in the Brazos Valley will stay local. The United Way of the Brazos Valley plans to use the funds raised for local non-profits impacted by the storms.

"It's not something non-profits carry a lot of additional revenue for, like busted pipes, broken water heaters or drywall repairs because of leaks," Prince said.

The goal is to get those non-profits who experienced disruptions by the storm up and running again. That means they can use their funds for what it’s intended for: Helping those in the community.

"We’re continuing to come together," Prince said. "I see that over and over again when we work with our partnering agencies by the resilience of those organizations and their staff.”

This past year has been hard. Community organizations have been working tirelessly to help those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and other situations. Any amount donated could help a nonprofit get back on the path of normalcy.

"We take great pride and care in every donation that is given to us no matter the size," Prince said.

TEGNA stations in Texas, including KAGS News, are teaming up with the United Ways of Texas for a special fundraiser on Mar. 1. The organizations will join forces for Texas Cares: Winter Storm Relief, a statewide relief effort for those affected by the severe freeze.