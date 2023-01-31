Brandon Schmidt named A&M Consolidated football's head coach

College Station ISD approved Schmidt's hire at a special board meeting on Tuesday.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station ISD approved the hire of Brandon Schmidt to take over as the next head football coach at A&M Consolidated on Tuesday.

Schmidt previously served as the head coach at Prosper, where he guided the Eagles for the past seven seasons. Last fall, Schmidt's squad advanced to the 6A DII State Semifinal before losing to Duncanville.

Prior to assuming the head coaching position, Schmidt accumulated many years of experience as an offensive line coach. In 2012, he was an assistant on the Cedar Park coaching staff which won the 4A DII State Championship.

As a student, Schmidt graduated from La Marque High School, southeast of Houston. While there, he faced A&M Consolidated as a player during his sophomore and junior seasons. The Tigers defeated the Cougars in 1992 and eventually advanced to the state championship game.

Schmidt cited A&M Consolidated's proximity to his family in Houston as one of the main factors that appealed to him. He also expressed an appreciation for the program's tradition and past success.

"I would never take a job where I didn't think we could have a very high level of success on the field," he said. "That attracted me to it. I just think this is the ideal situation."