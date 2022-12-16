College Station high school receives championship worthy send-off

The morning of Friday, Dec. 16, the College Station football program received a championship-worthy send-off ahead of their game up in Arlington Saturday.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station Cougar football team received a send-off Friday the only way the purple and black know how to with the "Walk of Champions".

"What a great community what a great experience for the kids," head football coach Stoney Pryor said. "It's great to have the students come out the families and the fans come out looking forward to a great game in Arlington and just so thrilled to be here and so excited for the players."

Before every state UIL appearance, family, friends, and community members at CSHS come out to show their support for their fine arts students, athletes, and coaches.

"Very rarely does the public get to look inside the heart of a school, and this moment captures everything about our Cougar family and everything that's special about this place," Principal Justin Grimes said. "We've been special since the first day we opened. We set a standard for ourselves and reopened 10 years ago we said we were going to pursue perfection. But achieve excellence and that's what we've done."

Though the school is still very new compared to others in the Brazos Valley, the cougars have had plenty of walks of champions. So much so that their principal knows exactly what to do even during finals week.

"It's a good problem to have when on your last day of semester exams, you have to conduct a walk of champions for your football program as they head to the state championship before you take your finals," Grimes said. "We have that down. We did it last year. And so I pulled out my notes from last year and here we are today. Incredible moment for our Cougar family."