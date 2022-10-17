2022 Brazos Valley Midterm Election voting guide
Election day is less than a month away, and KAGS TV has compiled all the information that you need to be prepared for the races come November.
Election season is here, and KAGS TV is gearing up to provide the Brazos Valley with all the information Brazos Valley residents will need in order to head to the polls come November to vote in the midterm elections.
This guide will cover the following topics:
- Getting registered to vote
- Key dates ahead of the election
- How to vote
- The candidates that are taking part in your local races
Key dates & checking if you're registered:
If you didn't get registered to vote by Tues, Oct. 11, you unfortunately won't be able to cast your vote in the midterm elections in November.
However, that shouldn't deter those who aren't registered for being on the lookout for the next time window to vote in the 2024 presidential election.
Click here to check if you're registered to vote.
Casting your vote:
There are three key important dates for the election, one of which is rapidly approaching. Mon, Oct. 24 is the start of early voting for the general election. Early voting ends on Fri, Nov. 4.
The general election will be held on Tues, Nov. 8. Polls are expected to be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and those who are not in line to vote by 7 p.m. will not get a chance to cast their vote.
- Click here to view a list of voting locations for Brazos County
- Click here to view a list of voting locations for Madison County
- Click here to view a list of voting locations for Robertson County
- Click here to view a list of voting locations for Grimes County
- Click here to view a list of voting locations for Washington County
- Click here to view a list of voting locations for Burleson County
KAGS TV has also compiled a list of sample ballots for the races being covered. They can be found below.
- Click here to view the sample ballot for Brazos County
- Click here to view the sample ballot for Madison County
- Click here to view the sample ballot for Robertson County
- Click here to view the sample ballot for Grimes County
- Click here to view the front of the sample ballot for Washington County
- Click here to view the back of the sample ballot for Washington County
- Click here to view the sample ballot for Burleson County
Mail-in Voting
Texans have the ability to vote by mail, but must meet at least one of the following criteria:
- If you're 65 years of age or older on Election Day.
- If you're sick or disabled (here that means having sickness or physical condition preventing you from appearing at the polls on Election Day without a likelihood of needing personal assistance or of injuring your health).
- If you're going to be out of the county on Election Day or during the early-voting period.
- If you're confined in jail, but are eligible to vote.
Click here to get more information on how to apply for a mail-in ballot. Absentee ballots (noted as ABBM, or "Absentee for Ballot by Mail") must be submitted to your local county elections office officials to be counted in the general election.
A new Texas law requires that your ABBM include your driver's license number or the last four digits of your social security number.
Because the number must match the state's database it's a good idea to include both numbers on your application.
Your ABBM must be received, not postmarked, by Friday Oct. 28, 2022.
Is my voter registration information public?
Voter privacy rules vary by state. In Texas, if you are registered to vote, your name, address, precinct you live in and your registration number are all public record. But your birthday or social security number is kept confidential.
The Texas secretary of state allows certain individuals to keep their information confidential, including law enforcement, judges and some crime victims.
Voter ID
You will need to ensure that when you go out to the polls that you have proper forms of identification to be able to vote.
Click here to see a list of all the acceptable forms of ID to vote.
State Elections:
Governor
- Greg Abbott - Republican
- Beto O'rourke - Democrat
- Mark Tippetts - Libertarian
- Delilah Barrios - Green Party
Lieutenant Governor
- Dan Patrick - Republican
- Mike Collier - Democrat
- Shanna Steele - Libertarian
Attorney General
- Ken Paxton - Republican
- Rochelle Mercedes Garza - Democrat
- Mark Ash - Libertarian
Agriculture Commissioner
- Sid Miller - Republican
- Susan Hays - Democrat
Commissioner of General Land Office
- Dawn Buckingham - Republican
- Jay Kleberg - Democrat
- Alfred Molison Jr. - Green Party
Comptroller
- Glenn Hegar - Republican
- Janet T. Dudding - Democrat
- V. Alonzo Echevarria-Garza - Libertarian
Railroad Commissioner
- Wayne Christian - Republican
- Luke Warford - Democrat
- Jaime Andres Diez - Libertarian
Brazos County Races:
Throughout October, KAGS TV's William Johnson sat down with candidates in races throughout the Brazos Valley to give voters a better insight into the people that would appear on their ballots in November.
Check out his Coffee with Candidates series here to read his interviews with the candidates.
College Station Mayor
Brazos County Judge
Bryan City Council
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4
District Clerk
- Gabriel Garcia - Republican
- Searcy L Toliver - Democrat
County Commissioner Precinct 4
- Timothy Dalessandro - Republican
- Wanda Watson - Democrat
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2
- Terrence Nunn - Republican
- Bailey C. Cole - Democrat
Propositions:
Brazos County Propositions
- Proposition A
- The issuance of $100,000,000 bonds for the construction of roads, bridges, and highways throughout the county including participation in joint federal, state, city and regional government projects and the levy of tax in payment thereof.
- Proposition B
- Authorizing Brazos County Texas to impose an additional vehicle registration fee in an amount not to exceed $10.00 for transportation projects identified by the Brazos Valley County regional mobility authority (RMA) pursuant to section 502.402 of the Texas Transportation code.
Washington County Propositions
- Proposition A
- The issuance of $111,000,000 of bonds by the Brenham independent School District for school facilities (including ne junior high school) and levying of a tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase
- Proposition B
- Proposition B
City of Bryan Propositions
- Proposition A
- Shall Section 5 (I) entitled City Council Duties of the Mayor,” of the Bryan City Charter be amended to remove the limitation of “establishment that sells alcoholic beverages” and clarify that the Mayor may order any place of public gathering to be closed during riot or disaster and may exercise authority granted under the Texas Disaster Act.
- Proposition B
- Proposition B
City of College Station Propositions
- Proposition A
- The issuance of $18,000,000 in bonds for a new fire station and equipment levying a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds
- Proposition B
- Proposition B
- Proposition C
- The issuance of $22,000,000 in bonds for parks and recreational facilities and levying a tax sufficient to pay principal and interest on the bonds
- Proposition D
- Proposition D
- Proposition E
- Proposition E
- College Station ISD Proposition A
- Ratifying the Ad valorum tax rate of $1.1781 per $100 valuation in VHISD for the current yea, a rate that will result in an increase of 6.07 percent in maintenance and operations tax revenue for the district for the current year as compared to the preceding year, which is an additional $6,519,285
How can I track the election results?:
KAGS TV will be providing live updates of all results in Brazos County, Madison County, Robertson County, Grimes County, Washington County, and Burleson County throughout election night.
All results will be posted to kagstv.com/elections.