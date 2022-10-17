2022 Brazos Valley Midterm Election voting guide

Election day is less than a month away, and KAGS TV has compiled all the information that you need to be prepared for the races come November.

This guide will cover the following topics:

Election season is here, and KAGS TV is gearing up to provide the Brazos Valley with all the information Brazos Valley residents will need in order to head to the polls come November to vote in the midterm elections.

Click here to check if you're registered to vote.

However, that shouldn't deter those who aren't registered for being on the lookout for the next time window to vote in the 2024 presidential election.

If you didn't get registered to vote by Tues, Oct. 11, you unfortunately won't be able to cast your vote in the midterm elections in November.

Casting your vote :

There are three key important dates for the election, one of which is rapidly approaching. Mon, Oct. 24 is the start of early voting for the general election. Early voting ends on Fri, Nov. 4.

The general election will be held on Tues, Nov. 8. Polls are expected to be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and those who are not in line to vote by 7 p.m. will not get a chance to cast their vote.

Click here to view a list of voting locations for Brazos County

Click here to view a list of voting locations for Madison County

Click here to view a list of voting locations for Robertson County

Click here to view a list of voting locations for Grimes County

Click here to view a list of voting locations for Washington County

Click here to view a list of voting locations for Burleson County

KAGS TV has also compiled a list of sample ballots for the races being covered. They can be found below.

Click here to view the sample ballot for Brazos County

Click here to view the sample ballot for Madison County

Click here to view the sample ballot for Robertson County

Click here to view the sample ballot for Grimes County

Click here to view the front of the sample ballot for Washington County

Click here to view the back of the sample ballot for Washington County

Click here to view the sample ballot for Burleson County

Mail-in Voting

Texans have the ability to vote by mail, but must meet at least one of the following criteria:

If you're 65 years of age or older on Election Day.

If you're sick or disabled (here that means having sickness or physical condition preventing you from appearing at the polls on Election Day without a likelihood of needing personal assistance or of injuring your health).

If you're going to be out of the county on Election Day or during the early-voting period.

If you're confined in jail, but are eligible to vote.

Click here to get more information on how to apply for a mail-in ballot. Absentee ballots (noted as ABBM, or "Absentee for Ballot by Mail") must be submitted to your local county elections office officials to be counted in the general election.

A new Texas law requires that your ABBM include your driver's license number or the last four digits of your social security number.

Because the number must match the state's database it's a good idea to include both numbers on your application.

Your ABBM must be received, not postmarked, by Friday Oct. 28, 2022.

Is my voter registration information public?

Voter privacy rules vary by state. In Texas, if you are registered to vote, your name, address, precinct you live in and your registration number are all public record. But your birthday or social security number is kept confidential.

The Texas secretary of state allows certain individuals to keep their information confidential, including law enforcement, judges and some crime victims.

Voter ID

You will need to ensure that when you go out to the polls that you have proper forms of identification to be able to vote.